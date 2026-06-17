ETV Bharat / international

Democrat Senators Ask Trump Not To Extend Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil

Washington: Two Democratic Senators have urged President Donald Trump against granting any further exemption from US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil, contending that there is no rationale for such a move, as the war with Iran is now over.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren said the waiver from sanctions has only helped Russia finance its “illegal war” with Ukraine.

In March, the US granted a sanctions waiver to India for the purchase of Russian oil in a bid to stabilise global oil markets as the war with Iran, which started on February 28, led to a sharp increase in crude prices. The sanctions waiver was later extended to other countries. The one-month exemption has been extended twice and expires on June 17.

“Extending this license yet again would give Vladimir Putin another opportunity to reap windfall financial gains while he continues his brutal war against Ukraine,” the two senators said.

They said an extension would also clearly contradict Trump’s declaration that the war with Iran is over and his stated rationale for these waivers of trying to reduce energy market disruptions stemming from his war against Iran.

Shaheen from New Hampshire and Warren from Massachusetts are ranking members of the Senate committees on foreign relations, and banking, housing and urban affairs, respectively.