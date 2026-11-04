ETV Bharat / international

Democrat Amy Acton Defeats Vivek Ramaswamy In Ohio Governor Race

Columbus: Dr. Amy Acton delivered a stunning victory in the race for Ohio governor on Tuesday, overcoming more than $100 million spent against her to become the first Democrat to win the seat in 20 years and the first woman ever elected to the state’s top post. The public health physician and former COVID-19-era state health director defeated Trump-backed Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire and 2024 presidential candidate.

She campaigned relentlessly on affordability and better access to healthcare, appealing to working- and middle-class voters by emphasizing her hardscrabble roots as an Ohio native who spent part of her childhood homeless and, for one winter, living out of a tent.

The contest was roiled by Ramaswamy’s decision in the final month to air an attack ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother saying she had lied about her upbringing and telling Ohioans not to vote for her. The spot sparked national bipartisan backlash on grounds that Acton’s mother had lost custody of her children decades ago after her husband, their stepfather, was indicted for raping Acton as a child.

Acton’s victory was a huge win for a party that had slipped out of power in the former swing state, one that Democrats had all but written off as voters shifted toward Republicans during the Trump era.

Acton, 60, succeeds GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, whom she served alongside during the early months of the pandemic. But she enters office without elective experience, a stark contrast with her 79-year-old former boss, who is term-limited and likely retiring from elective politics after 50 years. Acton’s victory came despite massive spending by Ramaswamy and his Republican allies. Elon Musk, for example, injected at least $5 million into a Ramaswamy-aligned political action committee.

She also won even after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio native, made repeated trips to the state in the campaign’s final weeks to rally for Ramaswamy and Republican Sen. Jon Husted, who was running to retain Vance’s former seat.

Acton’s campaign was able to capitalize on Ramaswamy’s wealth to paint him as out of touch with average voters whose pocketbooks have been hit by Trump’s tariffs, the rising cost of living, and soaring fuel prices brought on by the war in Iran.

Ohio Republicans, energized by Ramaswamy’s high profile, wealth and proximity to Trump, unified around his candidacy early on. His path was facilitated by DeWine, who appointed his lieutenant governor, Husted, then the leading Republican contender for governor, to the Senate. The party’s decision to endorse a newcomer to Ohio politics left a number of veteran Republican politicians — including the attorney general and state treasurer — scrambling to adjust their own plans. And it wasn’t long before the move prompted some anxiety within the party.