US Midterms | Democrat Abdul El-Sayed 'Desi' Wife Has Roots In Karnataka; Kept A Low Profile During Campaign
Abdul El-Sayed's Indian connection comes from his wife, Sarah Jukaku, an Indian-American psychiatrist whose family comes from the coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be elected to the Senate, once joked that he is "surrounded by desi women."
While he is of Egyptian origin, his Indian connection comes from his wife Sarah Jukaku, an Indian-American psychiatrist whose family comes from the coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka. His desi reference included his wife and two daughters.
Jukaku, whose family roots trace back to a merchant community in Bhatkal, has largely kept a low profile through her husband's livewire campaign, which has been one of the most closely watched races in the midterm elections.
But she did come out to speak for him at his final campaign rally in Detroit, where she introduced her husband as the "love of my life."
Providing a peek into the dynamics within the family, she said: "So when everyone asks me how he is really like outside of the big rallies and fiery press conferences, and TikToks, my answer is very simple: with Abdul, what you see is what you get".
She called her husband an "unusual politician" who was not backed by any corporation, billionaire or special interest.
"No one tells him what to do and what to say except maybe me sometimes."
The couple has been together for two decades and met at the University of Michigan while they were pursuing their studies. Jukaku went on to earn her medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2015.
Still, the couple married young, while they were still in college.
"When he proposed to me, I was a freshman," she told The Michigan Daily, a student publication from the University of Michigan, in an article on young Muslim couples.
"I was young, and one of the things he said was, ‘We’re still growing; now we can grow together,” she told the publication.
El-Sayed in another interview said that he knew she was the one the moment he saw her. The couple have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene, according to El-Sayed’s campaign website.
Jukaku comes from the Nawayath community, which is an ancient Muslim merchant community from Bhatkal in Karnataka.
While Jukaku grew up in Michigan, her father Tayeb Jukaku, a nephrologist, immigrated to the United States.
Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, reportedly was the deputy minister for finance in Mysore State, which is now Karnataka, in the Fifties.
But even Jukaku was not spared from the highly polarising Republican campaign that repeatedly targeted her husband.
El-Sayed won against Trump ally Mike Rogers and was often the target of racist comments from his opponents, who sought to tie him to the Muslim Brotherhood and called him anti-Jew even though he disavowed any support for the Muslim Brotherhood and denied charges that he was anti Jew. He continuously highlighted that he was against unconditional military funding for Israel.
In August, Trump posted a side-by-side picture of himself with First Lady Melania Trump and that of El Sayed and Jukaku, who wears a hijab on his social media platform Truth Social. He captioned the post “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s [sic].”
El-Sayed, who has gained prominence with his ability to disarm even the most hostile of interviewers, had told CNN in response to the post that "Sarah and I like each other". He had contrasted his relationship with that of Trump's, saying it involved "two people who don't like each other."
While she has stayed away from the spotlight, that may now be more difficult to do as El-Sayed is a stringent Trump critic and is expected to be a politician who will garner attention within the Senate too.
Still, the close bond between husband and wife was evident as the two got emotional and shared a hug at the end of his victory speech on Wednesday.
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