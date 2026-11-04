ETV Bharat / international

US Midterms | Democrat Abdul El-Sayed 'Desi' Wife Has Roots In Karnataka; Kept A Low Profile During Campaign

Hyderabad: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be elected to the Senate, once joked that he is "surrounded by desi women."

While he is of Egyptian origin, his Indian connection comes from his wife Sarah Jukaku, an Indian-American psychiatrist whose family comes from the coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka. His desi reference included his wife and two daughters.

Jukaku, whose family roots trace back to a merchant community in Bhatkal, has largely kept a low profile through her husband's livewire campaign, which has been one of the most closely watched races in the midterm elections.

But she did come out to speak for him at his final campaign rally in Detroit, where she introduced her husband as the "love of my life."

Providing a peek into the dynamics within the family, she said: "So when everyone asks me how he is really like outside of the big rallies and fiery press conferences, and TikToks, my answer is very simple: with Abdul, what you see is what you get".

She called her husband an "unusual politician" who was not backed by any corporation, billionaire or special interest.

"No one tells him what to do and what to say except maybe me sometimes."

The couple has been together for two decades and met at the University of Michigan while they were pursuing their studies. Jukaku went on to earn her medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2015.

Still, the couple married young, while they were still in college.

"When he proposed to me, I was a freshman," she told The Michigan Daily, a student publication from the University of Michigan, in an article on young Muslim couples.

"I was young, and one of the things he said was, ‘We’re still growing; now we can grow together,” she told the publication.