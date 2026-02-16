ETV Bharat / international

Delhi Summit 'Important Moment' To Unlock Full Benefits Of AI, Says UK Deputy PM

London: The UK's focus during the AI Impact Summit set to start in New Delhi on Monday will be on championing how artificial intelligence can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people around the globe, the British government has said.

The UK delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, is keen to highlight how AI can improve everyday life in every corner of the world and make the case for AI as an engine of renewal that can help doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes and businesses create the next generation of good jobs.

"This summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all," said Lammy, in a pre-summit statement.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said India and Britain were "natural tech partners", with software giants like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro expanding their operations across the UK."AI is the defining technology of our generation, and we're determined to make sure it delivers for everyone," said Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales.

"It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard-working communities a fresh start – and that's exactly the message we're taking to the summit. It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal, but its benefits can't and shouldn't be reserved by the few," he said.

The AI minister said the UK is "leading from the front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms".