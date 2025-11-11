ETV Bharat / international

Continue To Closely Monitor Situation: US State Department On Red Fort Explosion

Washington: Expressing condolences over the deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, the US said it continues to closely monitor the situation.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Monday.

The US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, in a “security alert”, said that “while the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.” In its security alert, the US Embassy in Delhi advised its citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, avoiding crowds and monitoring local media for updates. It advised US citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.