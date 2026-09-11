ETV Bharat / international

Ready, Steady, Go: Delhi All Set For BRICS Summit

An artist gives final touches to paintings of BRICS member countries' leaders in Amritsar on September 10, 2026 ahead of the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amid global turmoil as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deepen and economic stress rises, leaders of the world's major economies will gather in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

India is hosting the leaders' summit on Saturday and Sunday at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders of 11 countries representing almost half of the global population and around 40 per cent of the global GDP will gather to discuss a collective way forward amid divergent strategic interests.

The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, apart from ten partner countries.

Discussions will take place on diverse topics, from pushing for greater Global South representation in key financial institutions to creating alternate supply chains, moving forward with joint initiatives like a BRICS Grain Exchange, a unified digital trading platform, and finding common ground on the Iran conflict, which has engulfed and drawn in multiple countries in West Asia and the Gulf.

The summit is taking place as countries look to create additional supply chains and diversify economic ties as global conflicts have underlined the risk of over-dependence on any one trade route, supply chain or country.

Top leaders in attendance

Amid elaborate security and traffic arrangements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a powerful group of leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among others.

They will discuss the key economic and political challenges facing the developing nations from September 12 to 13.

India will seek to push for consensus and bring together diverse interests to agree on a common agenda for a grouping that is seen so far to have punched below its weight and has been weighed down by diverse interests.

At the same time, New Delhi will also showcase India's economy, which remains a draw for BRICS countries due to the size of the market.

"India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in his address to the BRICS Business Council.

The two-day summit will be closely watched in Western capitals and particularly by US President Donald Trump, who has in the past expressed criticism of the grouping due to past discussions on de-dollarisation, seeing it as a move against US financial dominance.

Instead, discussions are expected to revolve around local currency trade and greater powers for developing countries in financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank.

Other issues include trade, energy security, innovation, sustainability and greater cooperation among developing economies.

The agenda

Over the two days, the group of leaders will also deliberate on how to take a united stand on the conflict in Iran, which has so far been a challenge given that both Iran and the United Arab Emirates are members of the grouping and are placed in opposing camps.

The summit kicks off on Saturday with a closed-door session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” The leaders will pose for a family photo and jointly plant a tree at Bharat Mandapam