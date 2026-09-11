Ready, Steady, Go: Delhi All Set For BRICS Summit
The world's top leaders will discuss top global issues over the next 48 hours.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid global turmoil as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deepen and economic stress rises, leaders of the world's major economies will gather in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.
India is hosting the leaders' summit on Saturday and Sunday at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders of 11 countries representing almost half of the global population and around 40 per cent of the global GDP will gather to discuss a collective way forward amid divergent strategic interests.
The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, apart from ten partner countries.
Discussions will take place on diverse topics, from pushing for greater Global South representation in key financial institutions to creating alternate supply chains, moving forward with joint initiatives like a BRICS Grain Exchange, a unified digital trading platform, and finding common ground on the Iran conflict, which has engulfed and drawn in multiple countries in West Asia and the Gulf.
The summit is taking place as countries look to create additional supply chains and diversify economic ties as global conflicts have underlined the risk of over-dependence on any one trade route, supply chain or country.
Top leaders in attendance
Amid elaborate security and traffic arrangements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a powerful group of leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among others.
Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2026
India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/pwxcO2aHLt
They will discuss the key economic and political challenges facing the developing nations from September 12 to 13.
India will seek to push for consensus and bring together diverse interests to agree on a common agenda for a grouping that is seen so far to have punched below its weight and has been weighed down by diverse interests.
At the same time, New Delhi will also showcase India's economy, which remains a draw for BRICS countries due to the size of the market.
"India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in his address to the BRICS Business Council.
The two-day summit will be closely watched in Western capitals and particularly by US President Donald Trump, who has in the past expressed criticism of the grouping due to past discussions on de-dollarisation, seeing it as a move against US financial dominance.
Instead, discussions are expected to revolve around local currency trade and greater powers for developing countries in financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank.
Other issues include trade, energy security, innovation, sustainability and greater cooperation among developing economies.
The agenda
Over the two days, the group of leaders will also deliberate on how to take a united stand on the conflict in Iran, which has so far been a challenge given that both Iran and the United Arab Emirates are members of the grouping and are placed in opposing camps.
The summit kicks off on Saturday with a closed-door session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” The leaders will pose for a family photo and jointly plant a tree at Bharat Mandapam
This is Delhi. This is the moment.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2026
With its heritage glowing and Bharat Mandapam gearing up, the capital puts the finishing touches in place for the 18th BRICS Summit.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/jGFJ0BHcwy
At the end of the first day, Modi will host the leaders at a gala dinner
The next day, leaders of the BRICS partner countries will join the summit, and there will be an open Session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”
A joint declaration or outcome statement will be released to encapsulate the summit proceedings.
The bilateral meetings
The summit will also be closely watched for the bilateral meetings, with the meeting between Modi and Xi, who arrives in India at 12:25 pm, as the most significant.
Xi is coming to Delhi with a delegation of over five dozen people, underlining the interest in deepening economic ties, which have seen many challenges in recent years.
The two leaders are also due to attend a gala dinner for BRICS leaders beginning at 7.30 pm.
The bilateral is expected to set the tone for the engagement between the two countries.
In 2019, when Xi was last in India, an informal summit in Mamallapuram had set the tone for the engagement until it was disrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic, when India grew wary of Chinese companies expanding at a time of distress, and then the Galwan 2020 clash in Ladakh, which led to a breakdown in ties.
This meeting comes as the two countries seek to set ties on a stable footing and push economic ties at a time of global economic flux.
Other bilaterals will also be closely followed as BRICS members deepen links.
The security arrangements
Delhi is shrouded in a tight security blanket to ensure the BRICS summit passes on smoothly.
The Delhi Traffic Police has regulated movement over 35 key roads and designated 22 major diversion points. All this will be overseen by 4,800 traffic police personnel.
Schools and Delhi government offices will remain closed on September 11, while banks, private offices and Delhi Metro services will remain open.
Police have installed around 500 CCTV cameras across the New Delhi area and deployed around 15,000 personnel.
Some 200 paramilitary companies are stationed across the capital city.
With the security blanket in place, inside the venue, the focus will be on how India, as host, can push the agenda forward.