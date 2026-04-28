ETV Bharat / international

Rajnath Meets Chinese Defence Minister Dong On Sidelines Of SCO Meet In Bishkek

"It was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek," Singh said on social media. There is no official word yet on what transpired during the talks between Singh and Dong. The defence minister also met his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov. "Great interaction with Russian Defence Minister, Andrei Belousov, during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meet in Bishkek," Singh said.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' gathering in Bishkek.

The interaction in the Kyrgyz capital comes as part of a series of strategic engagements Singh is conducting with regional leaders to discuss security and stability.

Before these high-level diplomatic exchanges commenced, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at Victory Square, marking a solemn start to his official engagements in the capital on Tuesday.

This visit follows Singh's arrival in the Kyrgyz capital on Monday to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, where regional security and the ongoing crisis in West Asia are expected to dominate the agenda. The gathering will see defence chiefs from member nations deliberating on critical issues, including international peace, counter-terrorism initiatives, and enhanced defence cooperation within the bloc.

According to the Defence Ministry, this year's summit is being held against the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia. The SCO, one of the world's largest political and economic bodies, is likely to explore strategies to mitigate the impact of the hostilities. Upon his arrival in Bishkek, the Defence Minister was accorded a traditional ceremonial reception, which included being offered Borsok, a well-known Kyrgyz delicacy. Beyond the formal summit, Singh is also expected to conduct further bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several participating countries to discuss mutual security interests.

The SCO currently includes India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. Since becoming a full member in 2017, India has played a pivotal role in the grouping, notably assuming the rotating chairmanship in 2023.