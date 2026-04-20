ETV Bharat / international

Defence Chief General Anil Chauhan In UK For Training, Operations Dialogue

London: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is in London for talks covering the spectrum of military training, operations and defence industry partnerships between India and the UK.

General Chauhan, who arrived for a three-day visit on Sunday, is hosted by Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. The commanders are also set to interact with senior UK civil and military leaders on deepening defence cooperation between both nations.

"General Chauhan’s landmark visit shows the trust and ambition driving the UK-India defence partnership. We are stepping up cooperation to strengthen interoperability, spur innovation and support a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific," said Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India.

“From joint training and defence industry cooperation to strategic dialogue, we are moving faster and closer, because India is a key defence partner for the UK. We will continue to build on this momentum in the months ahead,” she said. Representatives of the British defence industry are scheduled to meet General Chauhan to progress talks on greater defence co-production between the two countries. He will also be given a tour of the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, where he will meet a multinational cohort of students.

“The visit signals the significant progress we have achieved together across all areas of defence and highlights how much common ground we can share going forward," said Commodore Chris Saunders MBE, Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission.

“The visit will enable an opportunity to further discuss deepening our strong military-to-military engagement, expanding our cooperative training ambitions and exploring how we can develop greater defence industrial collaboration where both the UK and India seek to use defence as an ‘Engine for Growth’ and to support India’s route to self-reliance. Exciting times for UK-India defence cooperation,” he said.