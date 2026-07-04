ETV Bharat / international

Decision To Resign Intensely Personal: UK PM Keir Starmer

London: Keir Starmer has spoken of his decision to resign as Labour Party leader and British Prime Minister as an “intensely personal” one, which he took with his wife and children at a family weekend away. In his first interview since his Downing Street statement that fired the starting gun for a leadership election, Starmer told the BBC on Friday evening that he would complete his current term as a central London member of Parliament.

But, while on the backbenches of Parliament, the 63-year-old politician plans on “keeping his mouth shut” to allow his successor – widely expected to be former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – to get on with the job.

“I grappled with what was the best thing to do for me, for the country, for the government,” said Starmer.

“In the end it became an intensely personal decision. And that's why it was a decision taken ultimately when (my wife) Vic and I were away with the kids,” he said.

The weekend before June 22, when he announced his resignation on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, the Starmer family was at Chequers – the UK PM’s countryside retreat in Buckinghamshire.

“We just spent two days together as a family and that's when I came to my final decision... Taking the decision that your political career is over, it is an intensely personal matter, or at least it was for me,” he shared.

In the interview which marks exactly two years since he won Labour a landslide general election victory, Starmer cautioned his successor that they would be faced with similar global challenges that he had been consumed by during his truncated tenure as PM.