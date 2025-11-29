ETV Bharat / international

Decision By Trump To Exclude South Africa At G20 Next Year Regrettable: Ramaphosa

Johannesburg: President Cyril Ramaphosa said his US counterpart Donald Trump's announcement that South Africa will not be invited to the G20 during the America's presidency was “regrettable”.

Trump has continued with "punitive measures" despite efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, the presidency said in a statement.

The US president has continued his tirade against South Africa, following on his decision that there would be no US government participation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted last weekend by South Africa as it ended its year-long presidency of the forum.

Despite repeated denials by both the South African government and white leaders in the country that refute Trump’s allegation of genocide against white farmers, he has persisted in this claims.

The spat continued when South Africa refused to hand over the gavel of the G20's presidency to the US at the summit to junior embassy staff, citing protocol breaches. It was handed over afterwards.

“It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country,” the Presidency said.

“As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 presidency were duly handed over to a US Embassy official at the Headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation,” the statement said as it reaffirmed that the US had stayed away by its own choice.

South Africa, which is a founding members of the G20, has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, it said.

“In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s presidency but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition,” the presidency said.