Gunman Opens Fire In Polish City Of Krakow, Killing 5 People And Injuring At Least 12
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on a social media, said that the police are investigating the attack.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST|
Updated : November 7, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Krakow: Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.
The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.
The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.
Jestem na bieżąco informowany przez ministra spraw wewnętrznych o sytuacji w Krakowie po tragicznej strzelaninie. Policja bada tło i wszystkie okoliczności zamachu.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 7, 2026
Other details were not immediately available.
Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.