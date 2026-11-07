ETV Bharat / international

Gunman Opens Fire In Polish City Of Krakow, Killing 5 People And Injuring At Least 12

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Krakow: Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.