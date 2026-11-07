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Gunman Opens Fire In Polish City Of Krakow, Killing 5 People And Injuring At Least 12

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on a social media, said that the police are investigating the attack.

POLAND FIRING
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST

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Updated : November 7, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST

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Krakow: Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.

Last Updated : November 7, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

POLAND FIRING
POLAND KRAKOW
POLAND PM DONALD TUSK
POLAND ATTACK

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