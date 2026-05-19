ETV Bharat / international

Estimated DR Congo Ebola Death Toll Jumps To 131

A visitor has their temperature checked by a health worker using a thermoflash before entering Kyeshero Hospital at a checkpoint for temperature screening for all visitors and patients entering Kyeshero Hospital, as part of Ebola prevention measures in Goma on May 18, 2026. ( AFP )

Kinshasa: The toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to an estimated 131 deaths from 513 suspected cases, health minister Samuel Roger Kamba said.

The previous figures from the epidemic in the country's east, which the World Health Organization has declared an international health emergency, gave a total of 91 dead out of 350 suspected cases.

No vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the latest outbreak of the deadly disease, which has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half century.

"We have recorded roughly 131 deaths in total and we have around 513 suspected cases," Samuel Roger Kamba told Congolese national television overnight. He, however, cautioned that the toll was an estimate and further research was needed to confirm whether all 131 suspected deaths were indeed linked to Ebola.