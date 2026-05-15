Death Toll In Attack On Kyiv Apartment Building Now Stands At 24
The cruise missile hit the nine-story corner block amid what Ukrainian air force said was Russia’s biggest barrage of the country since its all-out invasion.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv apartment building the previous day killed 24 people, including three children.
Emergency workers finished digging through the building’s rubble after more than a day, Zelenskyy said on X. The cruise missile hit the nine-story corner block amid what the Ukrainian air force said was Russia’s biggest barrage of the country since its all-out invasion.
The search and rescue operation at the site of Russia’s strike on a residential building in Kyiv has been completed. Our first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked continuously for more than a day. The Russians practically demolished an entire section of… pic.twitter.com/PjbSSomhWu— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2026
The assault mostly targeted the Ukrainian capital, where 48 people were wounded, including two children, Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian capital observed an official day of mourning on Friday in remembrance of those killed.
The cruise missile that hit the building was built in the second quarter of this year, Zelenskyy said, apparently after Ukrainian experts analysed the wreckage.
“This means Russia is still importing the components, resources, and equipment necessary for missile production in circumvention of global sanctions,” Zelenskyy said in another post on X late Thursday “Stopping Russia’s sanctions evasion schemes must be a genuine priority for all our partners,” he said.
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