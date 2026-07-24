ETV Bharat / international

Toll From Landslide In Southwestern China Rises To 11 Dead, With 50 People Still Missing

Rescuers recover a trapped victim from the rubble at the scene of a landslide in Pengshui County in southwestern China's Chongqing area on Sunday, July 19, 2026 ( AP )

Beijing: Teams searching the rubble of last week's landslide in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing found three additional bodies in recent days, bringing the death toll to 11 with 50 people still missing, Chinese authorities said Thursday.

The search continues, but there have been no recent signs of life after many efforts to detect additional survivors from Friday's collapse in Pengshui County at the edge of the city, the county government said in a statement. Responders found eight bodies soon after the collapse, which buried more than 10 residential buildings, and 10 other people were injured.