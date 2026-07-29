ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll Rises To 13 As Rescuers Search For The Missing After Japan Earthquake

Yame: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said 13 people have been found dead after a powerful quake shook part of southwestern Japan and rescue work was continuing Wednesday morning for the missing. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

Takaichi said many other people were injured or still missing as rescue work continued overnight. Part of a shopping center collapsed, apparently due to a gas leak, and a huge chimney at a paper factory collapsed. The quake collapsed the second floor of the Aeon Mall in Kashima Town, trapping people, according to the fire department in the prefectural capital of Kumamoto.