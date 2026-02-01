ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Swiss New Year Bar Fire Rises To 41

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Crans-Montana: A teenager injured in the fire that engulfed a Swiss bar during New Year celebrations has died in hospital, taking the death toll to 41, it was announced Sunday. The death on Saturday was announced a month after the inferno at the ski resort of Crans-Montana. Besides those killed, another 115 were injured, most of whom remain in various hospitals.

"An 18-year-old Swiss national died at a hospital in Zurich on January 31," the Wallis canton's public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said in a brief statement.

"The death toll from the fire at Le Constellation bar on January 1, 2026 has now risen to 41."

Pilloud said no further information would be released at this stage by her office, which is investigating the tragedy. Those killed in the disaster were aged 14 to 39, but the majority were teenagers. Only four were aged over 24.