Israel-Iran War | Death Toll From Strike That Hit School in South Now 108, Says Iran Red Crescent

Rescue workers and residents search through the rubble in the aftermath of what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from a strike on Saturday that hit a school in the country's south has risen to 108, after the United States and Israel launched a wave of attacks on the Islamic Republic.

"The number of student martyrs at Minab School has reached 108, and relief and debris removal operations are still ongoing," a spokesperson for the organisation said.

News agency AFP was unable to access the location to verify the toll or the circumstances surrounding the incident. When contacted by news agency AFP, the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment on the reports.

The Pentagon also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a CENTCOM spokesperson was quoted by The New York Times as saying: "We are aware of reports concerning civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations. We take these reports seriously and are looking into them. The protection of civilians is of utmost importance, and we will continue to take all precautions available to minimise the risk of unintended harm."