ETV Bharat / international

Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi Ravages Vietnam, Philippines

Residents walk over the debris of a structure destroyed in high winds in Nhon Hai fishing village near Quy Nhon in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Gia Lai province, central Vietnam on November 7, 2025. ( AFP )

Vietnam: Typhoon Kalmaegi churned across Vietnam Friday, claiming five more lives after its devastating passage through the Philippines where the death toll rose to 188. Kalmaegi unleashed record rainfall and flooding in the central Philippines this week -- sweeping away cars, trucks and shipping containers before lashing Vietnam late Thursday.

"The roof of my house was just blown away," said Nguyen Van Tam, a 42-year-old fisherman in Vietnam's Gia Lai province, where the storm made landfall packing sustained winds of up to 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, according to the environment ministry.

"We were all safe, (but) the typhoon was really terrible, so many trees fallen," he said, adding that his boat had survived intact.

Vietnamese authorities were still assessing the damage on Friday morning, but the environment ministry reported five dead, and 57 houses collapsed in Gia Lai and neighbouring Dak Lak. Nearly 3,000 more had their roofs blown off or were damaged, it said, while 11 boats or ships sank.

In the streets along Gia Lai's Quy Nhon beach, AFP journalists saw rescue workers and soldiers working with residents to clear uprooted trees, remove debris and collect sheet-metal roofs blown away in the night.

"This was a very big typhoon that hit us," Tran Ngo An, 64, told AFP. "This was the second time I witnessed such a typhoon. The other one was 10 years ago or so, but not that strong as compared to this."

The state power company said 1.6 million clients lost electricity as the typhoon smashed the central coast, but service to a third of them had been restored by Friday morning. Vietnam is in one of the most active tropical cyclone regions on Earth and is typically affected by 10 typhoons or storms a year, but Kalmaegi was the 13th of 2025.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful due to human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.