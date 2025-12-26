ETV Bharat / international

Deadly Blast Hits Mosque In Alawite Area Of Syria's Homs

Damascus: An explosion hit worshippers at a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of Syria's Homs on Friday, state media said, killing at least eight in the latest attack on the minority community. The blast is the second in a place of worship since Islamist authorities took charge of the country a year ago, after a suicide bombing in a Damascus church killed 25 people in June.

State news agency SANA reported "an explosion inside the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood" in Homs city. Quoting a health ministry official, SANA gave a preliminary toll of at least eight dead and 18 wounded.

Syria's interior ministry said in a statement that "a terrorist explosion" targeted the mosque "during Friday prayers". Homs was the scene of heavy sectarian violence during Syria's civil war.

The ministry imposed a security cordon around the mosque, saying that authorities "have begun investigating and collecting evidence to pursue the perpetrators of this criminal act".

A deadly explosion hit a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of Syria's Homs on December 26 (AFP)

SANA quoted a security source as saying "initial investigations indicate that the explosion... was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque". A resident of the area, requesting anonymity out of fear for his safety, told AFP people "heard a loud explosion, followed by chaos and panic in the neighbourhood".

"No one dares to leave their house, and we are hearing ambulance sirens," he added. SANA published photos from inside the mosque, one of which showed a hole in a wall. Black smoke covered part of the mosque, with carpets and books scattered nearby.

Minority fears