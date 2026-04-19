ETV Bharat / international

Days After Ordering Burgers At Oval Office, Trump Dubs Move As 'Tacky'

President Donald Trump speaks to Sharon Simmons, a Dasher from Arkansas, who delivered him two bags of McDonald's food outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of "no tax on tips" policy with a doorstep delivery of burgers at the Oval Office -- a staged campaign he dismissed days later as "tacky" and "embarrassing".

The White House ordered McDonald's cheeseburgers that were brought to the Oval Office by DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter from Arkansas, and received personally by Trump.

"We do these things in politics; they're a little embarrassing. They're a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them and you win by landslides," Trump said at a rally to celebrate the "no tax on tips" policy in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Simmons had delivered two bags full of burgers and fries at the Oval Office on Monday with the White House highlighting that she had saved USD 11,000 in takes due to the "no tax on tips" policy.

"Sharon delivered to the Oval Office -- to be honest, it was a little tacky," Trump said.