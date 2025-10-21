ETV Bharat / international

Days After Gen Z Protests, Nepal Celebrates Tihar By Worshipping Goddess Laxmi, Cows, Dogs, Crows

During Tihar, one of Nepal's most vibrant celebrations, which is held for five days, Goddess Laxmi is honoured along with the tradition of worshipping animals, including cows, dogs and crows. Likewise Diwali, rangolis and lights adorn all houses, roads and shops across Nepal.

Kathmandu: After days of political unrest with youngsters marching against blocking of social media platforms, Nepal has finally entered into a festive spirit with ongoing Tihar, known as 'festival of lights', which is celebrated as Diwali in India.

This year, the festival is being celebrated a few days after Nepal's Gen Z protests erupted following a nationwide social media ban, resulting in curfew, casualties and a government rollback of the order. The agitation recorded many casualties and injuries. The agitators had set the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House and houses of ministers on fire. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in early September and on September 12, Sushila Karki, was appointed as interim PM of Nepal.

Dog garlanded and worshipped during Tihar (ETV Bharat)

Citizens celebrated Tihar by expressing their condolences for the families of those who died in the agitation. On the first day, cow, informant of Yama, the God of Death, is worshipped and on the second day dogs are worshipped as agents of Yama. On the third day, cow is offered prayers in the morning and Goddess Laxmi in the evening. The fourth day is dedicated to the worship of oxen. On the fifth day, sisters and brothers honour each other. Sisters put 'tika' on their brothers' foreheads and pray to Yama for their brothers' long life and prosperity.

Couple lights diyas during Tihar festival (ETV Bharat)

According to Hindu religious leader Meghnath Bagale, in Nepal, dogs are considered Gods and special dishes are prepared for them on this occasion. Milk and eggs are also offered to them. Here, citizens believe that dogs are messengers of the Yama and protect their owners even after death, he explained.

"It is very sad that so many people, mostly youngsters, lost their lives in the agitation. We are trying to recover from the grief. However, as Tihar is our traditional festival, we are celebrating it. Many religious and cultural programmes are held during the five days of the Tihar," Bagale added.