Danish, Greenland PMs To Meet After Trump Climbdown

Greenlandic flags flutter in the wind as the airplane of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stands at the airport in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 23, 2026. ( AFP )

Nuuk: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will on Friday hold talks with her Greenlandic counterpart after a turbulent week that saw US President Donald Trump back down from his threats to seize the Arctic island and agree to talks. Frederiksen will travel Friday to the Greenland capital Nuuk from Brussels, where she held talks early with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who reached a purported deal with Trump on Greenland in Davos this week.

Rutte and Frederiksen agreed on Friday the alliance should boost security in the Arctic. "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is traveling today from Brussels to Nuuk to meet with the Chair of the Naalakkersuisut, Jens-Frederik Nielsen," the Danish PM's office said on X.

Trump climbed down from his threats on Wednesday after agreeing with Rutte on a "framework" for the Danish autonomous territory. The details remain scant but Trump said the United States "gets everything we wanted" and would be in force "forever".

A source familiar with the talks told AFP the United States and Denmark will renegotiate a 1951 defence pact on Greenland. The agreement, updated in 2004, already gives Washington carte blanche to ramp up troop deployments provided it informs the authorities in Denmark and Greenland in advance.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who, together with his Greenlandic counterpart held talks in Washington on January 14 with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressed Friday there had been no formal, detailed plan hammered out between Trump and Rutte.

Rather there "was a framework for a future agreement", whereby, "instead of those drastic ideas about needing to own Greenland... (Trump) now wishes to negotiate a solution", Lokke said.

Talks to start soon

Lokke said those negotiations would start soon. "There was a meeting in Washington yesterday where it was reconfirmed that this is what we should do, and a plan was set for how we do it," he said. "We will get those meetings started fairly quickly. We will not communicate when those meetings are, because what is needed now is to take the drama out of this."