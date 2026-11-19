Damage From Missile Attack Reported In Riyadh’s Financial District
The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis in Yemen of carrying out an attack on the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Riyadh: Debris from a missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fell on the Saudi capital on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said, while a witness reported damage in Riyadh’s financial district. Saudi officials, meanwhile, told allies that the conflict with the Houthis could last another six months. The announcement came as Iran on Wednesday widened its attacks on the country's Gulf Arab neighbors.
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired on the city
The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis in Yemen of carrying out an attack on the Saudi capital of Riyadh, saying debris from a “missile threat” had fallen on the city. In Riyadh’s financial district, damage was visible to one of the tallest buildings, the Public Investment Fund Tower, according to a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.
Residents in Riyadh heard a loud explosion after receiving a warning of incoming fire. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, but the rebel group has repeatedly said it targeted Riyadh and its financial district over the past few weeks, including on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Houthi-run media office reported strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa, early Thursday.
The Saudi-led coalition also said Thursday it intercepted and destroyed missiles in the southern region overnight. Alerts were issued in several areas warning of a potential threat. Riyadh’s financial district also came under attack earlier this month. Saudi officials claimed at the time that debris had damaged a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco.
The attacks on Riyadh follow major airstrikes by the kingdom this week on Houthi-held territory in Yemen.
Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz fell in November
The amount of crude being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping. However, substantial amounts of Mideast crude are still reaching a global economy that is increasingly well supplied with oil.
Crude shipments through the strait alone are down to 8.5 million barrels a day, or half the prewar levels reached at the start of November, according to preliminary figures through Monday from marine data firm Kpler. Those numbers, however, could rise in coming days, Kpler said in a media briefing Wednesday.
Oil shipments out of the Mideast by all available routes — including both a U.S.-protected tanker route that goes through the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman and pipelines that skirt the strait — amounted to 15 million barrels a day in the same period, according to Kpler. That represents about 64% of prewar flows, down from 97% in October.
Despite uncertainty over Middle East flows, oil prices have fallen in the wake of a report Friday from the International Energy Agency, which expects the global oil market to be oversupplied in the current quarter for the first time since the start of the Iran war. It cited continuing Mideast supplies and falling demand.
Tanker operators and crews willing to risk using the U.S. route transit the strait at night with radio location systems and mobile phones turned off to avoid Iranian attacks. They then transfer oil to other tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman, which ship it to customers in Asia and return to the Persian Gulf to repeat the process.
That has kept oil flowing, but at enormous cost because of skyrocketing rates for chartering tankers. And shipments of other key energy products such as liquefied natural gas and diesel remain well below prewar levels.
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