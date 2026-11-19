ETV Bharat / international

Damage From Missile Attack Reported In Riyadh’s Financial District

People search through debris at the site of an airstrike by Saudi-backed government forces in Al-Shariya village, east of Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026 ( AP )

Riyadh: Debris from a missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fell on the Saudi capital on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said, while a witness reported damage in Riyadh’s financial district. Saudi officials, meanwhile, told allies that the conflict with the Houthis could last another six months. The announcement came as Iran on Wednesday widened its attacks on the country's Gulf Arab neighbors.

The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis in Yemen of carrying out an attack on the Saudi capital of Riyadh, saying debris from a “missile threat” had fallen on the city. In Riyadh’s financial district, damage was visible to one of the tallest buildings, the Public Investment Fund Tower, according to a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.

Residents in Riyadh heard a loud explosion after receiving a warning of incoming fire. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, but the rebel group has repeatedly said it targeted Riyadh and its financial district over the past few weeks, including on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Houthi-run media office reported strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa, early Thursday.

The Saudi-led coalition also said Thursday it intercepted and destroyed missiles in the southern region overnight. Alerts were issued in several areas warning of a potential threat. Riyadh’s financial district also came under attack earlier this month. Saudi officials claimed at the time that debris had damaged a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco.

The attacks on Riyadh follow major airstrikes by the kingdom this week on Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz fell in November

The amount of crude being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping. However, substantial amounts of Mideast crude are still reaching a global economy that is increasingly well supplied with oil.