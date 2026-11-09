ETV Bharat / international

Cyber Bullying Affects One In Ten Students Worldwide; AI Fuels New Threat: UNESCO

New Delhi: One in three students across the globe experiences bullying every month, while one in ten faces cyber bullying, the UNESCO said, warning that AI is accelerating new forms of technology-facilitated violence (TFV).

UNESCO's new policy brief, "Connected and Safe", shows that nudification apps, voice cloning, automated harassment and AI companion apps used for grooming are now surfacing in school-based incidents across multiple regions.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called upon countries to invest in digital safety measures, teacher preparation, and mental health support for students, in coordination with technology companies.

According to Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, one in three learners experience bullying every month, while one in ten face cyber bullying. Behind these figures are millions of children whose education, health and well-being are at risk, with consequences that can extend far beyond the classroom.

"Online and technology-facilitated violence (TFV) is no longer a peripheral concern for education systems. It is part of the reality of school life for many learners, with direct consequences for safety, well-being, participation and learning. Around one in ten learners worldwide has experienced cyber bullying, and across 44 countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America, prevalence rose from 12 to 15 per cent between 2018 and 2022, among both boys and girls," the policy brief said.

"Some learners are more exposed than others. Girls, learners with disabilities, learners of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics, and those marginalised by socio-economic status or geography face distinct and often more severe forms of harm," it said.

In the context of bullying, data shows that girls are just as likely as boys to experience bullying, although the types of bullying differ.