ETV Bharat / international

Curfew Continues In Parts Of Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari As Communal Tension Persists

Kathmandu: Curfew remained in force for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district as tension persisted following communal violence that left one person dead and several others injured.

The District Administration Office (DAO), Sunsari, said curfew and prohibitory orders would remain in effect from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday in several areas. According to a notice issued by the DAO, restrictions have been imposed across the entire Harinagar and Devgunj rural municipalities, while curfew is in force in five market areas of Harinagar, Bhutaha, Kaptangunj, Ghuski and Devangunj.

The administration has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit-ins and gatherings of more than four people in the affected areas. Curfew was lifted along the East-West Highway passing through Sunsari district from 7 am to 3 pm to facilitate the movement of travellers. It was reimposed at 3:00 pm.

The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area. One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, police said.