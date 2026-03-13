ETV Bharat / international

Cuban President Says Talks Were Recently Held With The US To Resolve Differences

Havana: Cuba held recent talks with the U.S. government, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Friday, marking the first time that the Caribbean country confirmed such speculation. Díaz-Canel said in a speech that the talks "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations. International factors facilitated these exchanges."

He didn't elaborate on those factors, or provide any details about the talks. The White House didn't return an immediate request for comment on the talks with Cuba.

Díaz-Canel said that no petroleum shipments have arrived on the island in the past three months, which he blamed on a U.S. energy blockade. He said that Cuba is running on natural gas, solar power and thermoelectric plants, and that the depletion of fuel oil and diesel forced two power plants to shut down and has limited the generation of power at solar parks.

Cuba's western region was hit by a major blackout last week, leaving millions without power. He said that Cuba, which produces 40% of its petroleum, has been generating its own power, but that it hasn't been sufficient to meet demand.

The Cuban leader said that the lack of power has affected communications, education and transportation, and that the government has had to postpone surgeries for tens of thousands of people as a result.

"The impact is tremendous," Díaz-Canel said. He said that more than 115 bakeries across the island have been converted to run on firewood or coal.

Díaz-Canel said that 955 solar panels have been installed in rural homes and social centers, and that more solar systems will come online before the end of March that will add 100 megawatts to Cuba's crumbling electric grid.

"Even with everything we're putting together, we still need oil," he said. Díaz-Canel noted that production output also has dropped.

"Without energy, no country can produce at normal levels," he said. "All of this has meant making adjustments to employment." Last month, Cuba implemented austere fuel-saving measures.