Cuba Halting Airline Refueling As US Punishment Takes Toll

A man walks past a gas station that has run out of fuel, located near the U.S embassy, pictured in the background, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. ( AP )

Havana: Cuba has warned airlines it is suspending jet fuel supplies for a month because of an energy crisis prompted by the US attack on Venezuela, an official at a European carrier said Sunday. Cuba has told carriers serving the communist-run island that starting midnight Monday into Tuesday they cannot refuel there, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Cuba is reeling from a US-ordered halt in oil shipments from Venezuela after American troops captured Nicolas Maduro. Planes covering long-distance flights from Cuba will now have to stop somewhere after leaving the island to get more jet fuel, this official quoted Cuban aviation officials as saying. Air France told AFP its planes would stop somewhere else in the Caribbean to refuel.

The Cuban government on Friday announced emergency measures to address the island's energy crisis, including a four-day work week for state-owned companies and fuel sale restrictions. The belt tightening measures include a reduction in bus and train services between provinces and the closure of certain tourist establishments. School days will also be made shorter and universities will relax requirements on in-person attendance.