ETV Bharat / international

Crude Bomb Blasts Near Dhaka Airport Amid Tensions Over Hasina's Possible Return; 3 injured

Dhaka: Two crude bombs exploded near the Dhaka international airport, injuring three pedestrians, amid heightened security in Bangladesh over concerns about possible political violence. The incident took place on Monday night, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While one bomb exploded near the outer gate of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the other detonated in the Jasimuddin area near the facility and flyover connectors, it said, quoting police.

The blasts come amid renewed tensions in Bangladesh over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return next month. Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing the country in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government. However, it is not known whether the explosions have any connection with Hasina.

According to Kamrul Islam Talukdar, officer-in-charge of the Airport Police Station, miscreants detonated the two bombs, causing minor injuries to three pedestrians. The bombs were thrown from a flyover and security measures have since been strengthened, he said.

There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last many days surrounding Hasina's possible return.

Police blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of the incidents. Awami League has been barred from participating in political activities and elections following Hasina's removal from power.

To prevent possible acts of sabotage, law enforcement agencies have drawn up special security plans for Dhaka, Gopalganj and other districts considered Awami League strongholds, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.

Additional police personnel will be deployed in these areas throughout December, while intelligence surveillance has also been stepped up across the country, it said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir has issued special instructions to police superintendents in all 64 districts, police commissioners of eight metropolitan areas and deputy inspectors general of eight ranges, directing them to take action against those involved in sabotage.

Additional IGP Md Ahsan Habib Palash said police were fully prepared to deal with any attempts at sabotage. Gopalganj, Hasina's home district and a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days.

On November 10, police vehicles were set on fire during clashes, with police accusing Awami League leaders and activists of being involved. Further incidents of violence and vandalism were reported there last Sunday.