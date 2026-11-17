Crude Bomb Blasts Near Dhaka Airport Amid Tensions Over Hasina's Possible Return; 3 injured
There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last many days surrounding Hasina's possible return.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Dhaka: Two crude bombs exploded near the Dhaka international airport, injuring three pedestrians, amid heightened security in Bangladesh over concerns about possible political violence. The incident took place on Monday night, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.
While one bomb exploded near the outer gate of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the other detonated in the Jasimuddin area near the facility and flyover connectors, it said, quoting police.
The blasts come amid renewed tensions in Bangladesh over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return next month. Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing the country in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government. However, it is not known whether the explosions have any connection with Hasina.
According to Kamrul Islam Talukdar, officer-in-charge of the Airport Police Station, miscreants detonated the two bombs, causing minor injuries to three pedestrians. The bombs were thrown from a flyover and security measures have since been strengthened, he said.
There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last many days surrounding Hasina's possible return.
Police blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of the incidents. Awami League has been barred from participating in political activities and elections following Hasina's removal from power.
To prevent possible acts of sabotage, law enforcement agencies have drawn up special security plans for Dhaka, Gopalganj and other districts considered Awami League strongholds, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.
Additional police personnel will be deployed in these areas throughout December, while intelligence surveillance has also been stepped up across the country, it said.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir has issued special instructions to police superintendents in all 64 districts, police commissioners of eight metropolitan areas and deputy inspectors general of eight ranges, directing them to take action against those involved in sabotage.
Additional IGP Md Ahsan Habib Palash said police were fully prepared to deal with any attempts at sabotage. Gopalganj, Hasina's home district and a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days.
On November 10, police vehicles were set on fire during clashes, with police accusing Awami League leaders and activists of being involved. Further incidents of violence and vandalism were reported there last Sunday.
Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gopalganj to prevent possible sabotage, with additional forces to be sent if required, police said. Ten platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with personnel of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), have also been deployed in the district, according to a police source.
Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur districts fall under the Dhaka Range of police. Deputy Inspector General of the range Md Mostafizur Rahman said security arrangements had been made in the four districts after assessing possible threats.
Security has also been strengthened around the Padma Bridge, along highways and on roads in municipal areas, he said, adding that the police were coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of people and property.
Last week, Hasina had requested a new passport and national identity card, signalling preparations for her planned return to the country in December.
In a letter emailed to Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, the 79-year-old deposed premier, through a counsel, requested the Acting High Commissioner to take the necessary steps to issue her a new passport and national identity card.
Hasina faces serious legal challenges in her home country, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the uprising in 2024.
She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings. The Bangladesh government has rejected the possibility of issuing Hasina any travel document or passport, describing her as a "fugitive terrorist" and a "dictator". Bangladesh has also sought her extradition from India, where she took refuge after leaving office.
New Delhi has acknowledged receiving Dhaka's extradition requests but has not announced any decision on handing her over, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.
Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before her ouster. Her Awami League government was accused of widespread human rights violations and suppressing political dissent.
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