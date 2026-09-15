ETV Bharat / international

Cross Border Currency Trade Remains A Work In Progress In BRICS Amid Washington's Eagle Eyed Watch

A man poses for a photograph as he counts US dollar currency notes at a foreign exchange office in Amritsar on May 16, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The question of de-dollarisation must have been at the top of the minds of many of the BRICS leaders because there is a growing realisation that the dollar-dominated global trade framework is not really to the advantage of the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs) and also the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

And the most effective way out of the vice grip of Western domination is to get into trade payments in the local currencies of the member countries.

It is a solution that is favoured by many of the BRICS members because it significantly reduces transaction costs.

And it is the best way of getting off the global reserve currency, the mighty dollar, which of course is not as mighty as it was even a decade ago.

That is, in effect, de-dollarisation.

But the very mention of the term triggers panic in Washington, especially in US President Donald Trump’s White House.

Though de-dollarisation is an ideal alternative for EMDCs and LDCs, it is not an easy solution.

Working out the feasibility requires a lot of homework, and the administrative rulebook, which is both simple and transparent, has to be put in place.

The declaration showed that the BRICS leadership recognised the complexity of the issue.

The issue is broached in the 90th paragraph of the 140-paragraph summit declaration.

It said, “We acknowledge the efforts of the BRICS Payment Task Force (BPTF) towards exploring pragmatic solutions for efficient cross-border payment mechanisms, drawing on the guidance provided in the Kazan and Rio Declarations.”

Kazan and Rio refer to the 16th and 17th BRICS summits held in Russia and in Brazil in 2024 and 2025.

So, it is a work in progress, and it cannot be pushed through in a rush.

The fact that it is on the minds of the policy-makers can be made out by the fact that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Shashi Tharoor of the Congress

and former minister of state for external affairs, at its meeting on August 11, had asked the government whether it is going to push for de-dollarisation of the 11-member BRICS trade.

It is a hot-button issue because it is economically radical – breaking away from dollar hegemony – and politically explosive.

But the issue was not on the official agenda at Delhi.

India has ruled out a BRICS currency and also de-dollarisation. Instead, it is keen that intra-BRICS trade should be transacted in local currencies.

That is, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) should be trading through their respective currencies, the rupee and the

dirham.

The Reserve Bank of India has mooted that this should be done through the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which will, in effect, be a digital exchange.

It achieves the goal of breaking away from the dollar, and also pushes forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of pushing forward the digitisation process.

This would, however, need nuanced negotiations among all the members – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the founding members, and the new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia – and it would need to be worked out over extended negotiations.

It is not something that can be done in a single meeting or summit. India is not too keen that de-dollarisation should ever be the main agenda because it does not want BRICS to become an anti-United States, anti-West grouping.

India’s own economic ties with the United States, though a little volatile because of President Donald Trump's mercurial policy stances, have been quite positive.

Trump had earlier this year announced a US-India trade deal with reciprocal tariffs reduced to 18 per cent from an earlier 50 per cent.

This had happened after India and the European Union (EU) finalised a Free Trade Agreement, which EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had described as the ‘mother of all deals’.

Trump clearly felt the pressure as India and the EU clinched a free trade agreement even as negotiations on a trade deal between India and the US continue.