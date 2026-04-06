ETV Bharat / international

Dial Back Rhetoric: Critics To Trump After Expletive-Laden Post On Iran

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: On Easter Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump surprised both friends and detractors with a profane social media post warning Iran that it will be "living in Hell" if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz, drawing calls for dialling back the rhetoric. "Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, hours after the US armed forces carried out a daring operation to rescue a missing crew member of a fighter jet shot down inside Iran. Early Sunday morning, Trump praised the crew member who was rescued and the special military team that got him safely out from deep inside the mountains of Iran. Minutes later, the president vowed that Iran can expect heavy bombardment — very soon. Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had a public falling out with Trump before she left Congress, said the president "has gone insane."