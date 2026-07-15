ETV Bharat / international

Critical Energy Minerals Should Become Engine For Sustainable Development: India at UN

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. ( AP )

United Nations: India has said that critical energy transition minerals should become an engine for sustainable development, not another source of inequality, while emphasising that national ownership and resource sovereignty remain the foundation of global cooperation.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Harish Pravathaneni made these remarks on Tuesday while addressing the plenary segment of the High-Level Meeting on Critical Energy Transition Minerals.

India also called for the UN to support member states by strengthening technical cooperation, facilitating knowledge-sharing and leveraging existing institutional arrangements, while avoiding duplication of mandates.

“Critical minerals are indispensable for the clean energy transition, but for many developing countries, they are also an opportunity to accelerate industrialisation, create quality employment and strengthen domestic manufacturing," said Parvathaneni.

"International cooperation must therefore enable countries to move towards greater value addition and resilient participation across global value chains,” he added.