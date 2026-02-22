ETV Bharat / international

Crews Recover Bodies Of 9 Backcountry Skiers Days After California Avalanche

U.S. Army soldiers exit a Black Hawk at the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Truckee, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, after aiding in recovery efforts for a group of skiers who went missing during a deadly avalanche ( AP )

Truckee: Crews recovered the bodies of nine backcountry skiers who were killed by an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada, authorities said Saturday, concluding a harrowing operation that was hindered by intense snowfall.

A search team reached the bodies of eight victims and found one other who had been missing and presumed dead since Tuesday’s avalanche on Castle Peak near Lake Tahoe. The ninth person who was missing was found “relatively close” to the other victims, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Hack, but was impossible to see due to whiteout conditions at that time.

At a news conference, Sheriff Shannon Moon praised the collective efforts of the numerous agencies that helped recover the bodies — from the California Highway Patrol to the National Guard to the Pacific Gas & Electric utility company — and 42 volunteers who helped on the last day of the operation.

“We are fortunate in this mountain community that we are very tight-knit, and our community shows up in times of tragedy,” Moon said.

Victims named

The sheriff named for the first time the three guides from Blackbird Mountain Company who died: Andrew Alissandratos, 34, Nicole Choo, 42, and Michael Henry, 30. According to biographies on the company's website, Alissandratos was originally from Tampa, Florida, and moved to Tahoe roughly a decade ago. He enjoyed a wide array of adventure activities, from backcountry exploration to rock climbing.

Henry moved to Colorado in 2016 and then to Truckee three years later. He was described as “laid back” and devoted to sharing his knowledge and love of the mountains with others. There was no bio for Choo on the website.

“This was an enormous tragedy, and the saddest event our team has ever experienced,” Blackbird Mountain founder Zeb Blais said Wednesday in a statement. “We are doing what we can to support the families who lost so much,” he said, “and the members of our team who lost treasured friends and colleagues.”

The six other fatal victims were women who were part of a close-knit group of friends who were experienced backcountry skiers and knew how to navigate the Sierra Nevada wilderness, their families said this week. They were identified as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar and Kate Vitt, all in their 40s. They lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, Idaho and the Lake Tahoe area.

“We are devastated beyond words,” the families said in a statement. “Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women. They were all mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors.”

The families asked for privacy while they grieve and added that they “have many unanswered questions.” Two of the friends got out alive and were rescued along with four others, including one guide, after Tuesday’s avalanche. Their names have not been released.

Stuck on the mountain for hours