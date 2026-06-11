ETV Bharat / international

Crew Members Evacuated After Third Vessel With Indians On Board Was Attacked Off Oman

Dubai: Crew members of a tanker carrying 20 Indians were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port, Indian officials said. This was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers was disabled by US forces on Monday. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued. On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Following Wednesday’s incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and he was handed a diplomatic note of protest. The third attack - on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel identified as MT Jalveer - took place on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said in a post on X: “The rescue operation with the support of the Omani authorities has been successfully completed and all the 20 Indian crew members have been evacuated ashore. The Mission is coordinating with the Omani authorities on further actions.” The mission had earlier posted that 22 Indian crew members were evacuated, and later revised the figure to 20.

The MEA confirmed that the ship had come under attack. "These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing in New Delhi while responding to a question on the incidents involving the vessels. "We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community,” Jaiswal said.