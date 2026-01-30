Crans-Montana Hosts Ski World Cup A Month After Deadly Bar Fire
One month after the fire incident in Crans-Montana bar, the Swiss resort is hosting the final World Cup skiing races ahead of the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
By AFP
Published : January 30, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Crans-Montana: Amid a subdued atmosphere one month after the deadly fire that killed 40 young people and injured 116, the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana will host the final World Cup skiing races starting Friday before the Milan-Cortina Olympics get underway next week.
"I think our role this year, with regard to these young people, is to show that we can do something with respect and dignity," said former Swiss skier Didier Defago, CEO of the 2027 World Championships.
The races on the slopes that will host the 2027 World Ski Championships come one week before the Winter Olympics start on February 6.
"Sport is a very good tool for this; it's a unifying force and brings positive emotions," added 2010 Olympic downhill champion Defago.
The event set-up will be limited to the races and the spectator areas along the slopes and around the finish area with "a restrained programme", including moments of silence and remembrance, organisers said.
The women's downhill on January 30 will be followed by a women's super-G a day later and a men's downhill on February 1.
On Thursday, the usual advertising hoardings were replaced by black and white messages in four languages -- Italian, French, German and English -- in memory of the victims.
Defago said it was a "nice gesture" initiated by the sponsors.
The usual festivities and celebrations, such as the distribution of race bibs before the race, will not take place.
Music planned for the winners' ceremonies will be more subdued, as will the tone of the announcers who traditionally provide race commentary.
"A moment of silence is planned" before the men's downhill on Sunday in the finish area, according to the municipality of Crans-Montana, with church bells ringing out at 1000 GMT.
On Wednesday, a delegation of Italian skiers led by Sofia Goggia, paid their respects at Le Constellation bar where the deadly New Year's Eve inferno broke out.
Former Olympic downhill champion Goggia, the leader of the Italian team, laid a wreath outside the bar where six of her compatriots, all aged 15 and 16, perished and many others were injured.
During Wednesday's official training session, the Italian women wore black armbands.
Given the context, it is difficult to assess the stakes for the athletes at this pre-Olympic World Cup skiing event which features US star Lindsey Vonn and Swiss master Marco Odermatt, with Italy's Federica Brignone due to return after a serious injury.
"We're going there to race. We have to stay focused on that. Speed athletes take enormous risks. We have to stay focused on ourselves," stressed David Chastan, head of alpine skiing at the French Ski Federation (FFS).
"If there are any events, any tributes, that are organised, of course we'll participate."
Weather conditions are expected to be challenging, with snowfall forecast for Friday morning.
Thursday's official training session was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.