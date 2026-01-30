ETV Bharat / international

Crans-Montana Hosts Ski World Cup A Month After Deadly Bar Fire

Crans-Montana: Amid a subdued atmosphere one month after the deadly fire that killed 40 young people and injured 116, the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana will host the final World Cup skiing races starting Friday before the Milan-Cortina Olympics get underway next week.

"I think our role this year, with regard to these young people, is to show that we can do something with respect and dignity," said former Swiss skier Didier Defago, CEO of the 2027 World Championships.

The races on the slopes that will host the 2027 World Ski Championships come one week before the Winter Olympics start on February 6.

"Sport is a very good tool for this; it's a unifying force and brings positive emotions," added 2010 Olympic downhill champion Defago.

The event set-up will be limited to the races and the spectator areas along the slopes and around the finish area with "a restrained programme", including moments of silence and remembrance, organisers said.

The women's downhill on January 30 will be followed by a women's super-G a day later and a men's downhill on February 1.

On Thursday, the usual advertising hoardings were replaced by black and white messages in four languages -- Italian, French, German and English -- in memory of the victims.

Defago said it was a "nice gesture" initiated by the sponsors.

The usual festivities and celebrations, such as the distribution of race bibs before the race, will not take place.

Music planned for the winners' ceremonies will be more subdued, as will the tone of the announcers who traditionally provide race commentary.