Crane Collapse Derails Train In Thailand, Killing 22: Police

This photo released from State Railway of Thailand, shows a scene after a construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. ( State Railway of Thailand via AP )

Bangkok: A crane at a China-backed high-speed rail line in Thailand collapsed onto a passenger train on Wednesday, causing it to derail and killing at least 22 people, local authorities said. "Twenty-two people were killed and more than 30 were injured," a local police chief in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thatchapon Chinnawong, told AFP.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 9:00 am (0200 GMT) when a crane being used to build the high-speed rail network fell onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of the capital Bangkok. "A crane collapsed onto a train causing it to derail and catch fire," the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial public relations department said in a statement.

Live footage aired by local media showed rescue workers rushing to the scene, with a brightly coloured train derailed on its side as smoke billowed from the debris. The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial department said the train was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province.