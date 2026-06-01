ETV Bharat / international

Court Rejects Rwanda £100 Million Claim Against Britain Over Migrant Deal

The Hague: An international court on Monday rejected a claim by Rwanda for Britain to pay more than £100 million ($135 million) it said London still owed from a scrapped deal to deport migrants. Judges from the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague ruled that Britain was not liable for two years of outstanding costs from the scheme that was shelved in 2024.

In 2022, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson sealed a deal with Kigali to send to Rwanda migrants arriving in Britain via "dangerous or illegal journeys" in small boats or lorries. But the scheme hit legal and political obstacles from the start, with the UK Supreme Court eventually ruling it illegal.

When Keir Starmer became British prime minister in July 2024, he declared the plan "dead and buried" on his first full day in office, dismissing it as a "gimmick". Then interior minister Yvette Cooper called it "the most shocking waste of taxpayers' money I have ever seen".