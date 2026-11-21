ETV Bharat / international

Countries Race To Secure COP31 Deal After Fossil Fuel Row

Antalya: The COP31 climate talks spilled into extra-time Saturday with countries scrambling for a deal after a proposal dropped all mention of fossil fuels, exposing deep divisions over how to tackle global warming.

Negotiators worked through the night in Turkey to try and unblock an impasse over energy, finance and science as the summit sailed past Friday's scheduled closing time without a deal in sight.

Australia, which is presiding over the formal talks, raced against the clock to produce a revised draft deal, with many delegates due to catch flights home after two weeks of exhaustive negotiations. The European Union has warned the existing version "risks turning this climate COP into a fossil summit".

"We are not going to give up easily," EU climate envoy Wopke Hoekstra told AFP on Saturday after huddling with ministers from across the 27-nation bloc.

"And at the same time, if we don't meet the bar, well then the bar is not met and there is no deal. That's the reality of where we are."

Expectations of a major breakthrough in Antalya have been low as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran. The summit follows a string of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia and unfolds as a super El Nino pattern amplifies the risk of further extreme weather.

A draft deal unveiled earlier this week called for a faster phase-out of fossil fuels, a flashpoint at UN climate talks where producers such as Saudi Arabia have fiercely resisted such calls. A second, pared-down draft released on Thursday stripped away all mentions of fossil fuels -- sending negotiators rushing back to the bargaining table.

A dozen European and developing countries -- from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands -- released a letter Friday insisting that the deal include "a clear transition away from fossil fuels".

Panama, which also signed the letter, threatened to walk away from the talks. The country's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, is a vocal critic of the climate negotiations, accusing a "petroleum mafia" of blocking progress.

Meanwhile, the OPEC oil cartel wrote on X that its head, Haitham Al Ghais, met Russian presidential climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev at COP31 to discuss "the importance of inclusive and balanced approaches across all multilateral environmental fora".

'Clean electrification'