ETV Bharat / international

Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan Emerges Frontrunner In First Informal UNSC Poll For Next UN Chief

FILE - Costa Rican economist and Secretary-General of UNCTAD Rebeca Grynspan, candidate for the United Nations Secretary-General position, speaks during a debate at the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, on July 23, 2026. ( AFP )

United Nations: Former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Antonio Guterres as the next United Nations Secretary-General after securing the highest support in the first informal "straw poll" conducted by the Security Council, sources said.

The 15-nation UN Security Council on Thursday held its first closed-door “straw-poll”, in which members cast a non-binding vote to indicate their support for the candidates in the fray for the position of the world's top diplomat.

According to sources, Grynspan, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), received 10 "encourage" votes, one "discourage" vote and four "no opinion" votes.

Guyana's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, was a close second with nine "encourage", two "discourage" and four "no opinion" votes. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi ranked third with seven "encourage", two "discourage" and six "no opinion" votes.

The other candidates in the race are former Chilean President and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, former UN Under-Secretary-General Virginia Gamba, former Senegalese President Macky Sall and Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu.

Guterres, the former Portuguese prime minister, will complete his second five-year term as the ninth UN chief in December 2026.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the straw poll, the Security Council president for July, Congo's Permanent Representative Ambassador Zenon Mukongo Ngay, said candidates would be informed of the results through the permanent representatives of the member states that nominated them.