ETV Bharat / international

COP31 Standoff: Turkey's Final Draft Doesn't Mention Fossil Fuels

Antalya: The newest and possibly final proposed agreement to come out of United Nations climate talks doesn’t contain the words fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming, or specifically call for transitioning away from the coal, oil and gas that spew carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The draft from Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, president of the two-week conference in Antalya, Turkey, called COP31, was released in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Kurum gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or ask for changes before the wording goes before the conference plenary.

There must be near-unanimous consensus for approval and several countries earlier in negotiations made vociferous objections to omitting a call to phase out fossil fuels. But the proposal does put a specific goal on a technology, supported by the oil industry, of capturing carbon pollution and storing it.

A closing plenary session takes place at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. (AP)

Because the text went to negotiators and the public after 3 a.m., countries and activists did not immediately respond to the newest version. The conference was scheduled to end Friday and is now in double overtime. Organisers worry that as negotiators depart, there may not be a voting quorum of 2/3 of the delegates, which would prevent passage of the draft.

Earlier in the week, Panama vowed to formally object to a final agreement that didn’t put a cap on oil production, acknowledge failing goals to limit warming and beef up finance for nations to adapt to warming’s harms. Panama Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and need to be reformed.

Fossil fuels also went unmentioned in final decisions for more than 25 years, mostly because of objections by Saudi Arabia, said Alden Meyer, a longtime analyst with the European think-tank E3G. He added, however, that the world agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels” in Dubai in 2023.

“It would be a real setback if we come out of here with no signal that we were serious about what we agreed to do three years ago,” Meyer said. The proposed final agreement makes a reference to the Dubai agreement in the first line, saying it is “recalling the United Arab Emirates Consensus in its entirety,” but the words “fossil,” “oil” or “coal” or “phase out” do not appear anywhere in the 10-page text.