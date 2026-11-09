ETV Bharat / international

COP31 Kicks Off Amid Calls For Urgent Climate Action

New Delhi: Delegates from different countries on Monday emphasised the growing threat of global warming, rising climate-related losses, and the need to safeguard vulnerable island nations as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) got underway in Antalya, Turkiye.

At a press conference, the delegates informed that there is a need for urgent, comprehensive, and equitable climate action, urging countries to translate their commitments under the Paris Agreement into concrete measures to reduce emissions, strengthen adaptation, accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, and provide adequate climate finance to countries on the front lines of climate change.

They highlighted the existential challenges facing small island nations, particularly those already experiencing displacement, increasing climate vulnerability, and the consequences of rising temperatures.

A delegate said the climate crisis was deeply personal for his people, who had already experienced displacement because of nuclear weapons testing.

Narrating the painful history of his community, he said generations of Marshallese continued to live with the consequences of being forced from their homeland. He stressed that another generation should not face displacement because of the international community's failure to address climate change.

The HAC, which helped place the 1.5°C temperature limit at the centre of the Paris Agreement more than a decade ago, warned that the target was now under serious threat. While the possibility of temporarily exceeding the threshold was becoming increasingly likely, he cautioned that temperature overshoot must never become an excuse for delaying climate action.

First, it called for climate responses to be firmly grounded in the latest available scientific evidence.

Second, it urged countries to keep the 1.5°C target within reach and return to safer temperatures as quickly as possible in the event of overshoot. This would require deep, rapid, and sustained emissions reductions, more ambitious national climate plans, adequate climate finance, and a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.