COP31 Kicks Off Amid Calls For Urgent Climate Action
The delegates informed that there is a need for urgent, comprehensive, and equitable climate action, urging countries to translate their commitments under the Paris Agreement.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Delegates from different countries on Monday emphasised the growing threat of global warming, rising climate-related losses, and the need to safeguard vulnerable island nations as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) got underway in Antalya, Turkiye.
At a press conference, the delegates informed that there is a need for urgent, comprehensive, and equitable climate action, urging countries to translate their commitments under the Paris Agreement into concrete measures to reduce emissions, strengthen adaptation, accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, and provide adequate climate finance to countries on the front lines of climate change.
They highlighted the existential challenges facing small island nations, particularly those already experiencing displacement, increasing climate vulnerability, and the consequences of rising temperatures.
A delegate said the climate crisis was deeply personal for his people, who had already experienced displacement because of nuclear weapons testing.
Narrating the painful history of his community, he said generations of Marshallese continued to live with the consequences of being forced from their homeland. He stressed that another generation should not face displacement because of the international community's failure to address climate change.
The HAC, which helped place the 1.5°C temperature limit at the centre of the Paris Agreement more than a decade ago, warned that the target was now under serious threat. While the possibility of temporarily exceeding the threshold was becoming increasingly likely, he cautioned that temperature overshoot must never become an excuse for delaying climate action.
First, it called for climate responses to be firmly grounded in the latest available scientific evidence.
Second, it urged countries to keep the 1.5°C target within reach and return to safer temperatures as quickly as possible in the event of overshoot. This would require deep, rapid, and sustained emissions reductions, more ambitious national climate plans, adequate climate finance, and a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.
Third, the coalition emphasised that the response to climate change must be just and must prioritise vulnerable countries and communities that face the greatest impacts despite having the fewest resources to respond.
Delegates during the presser cautioned that communities were increasingly approaching their adaptation limits, while climate-related loss and damage continued to rise. They called for substantially increased, adequate, accessible, and timely climate finance, stressing that resources must reach countries and communities directly affected by the climate crisis.
Expressing concerns, they urged countries at COP31 to deliver an ambitious outcome that addresses temperature overshoot and protects highly vulnerable island nations from the devastating consequences of climate change.
Stressing that COP31's success would depend on meaningful action, they called for progress across all pillars of the Paris Agreement, underlining that the global response must extend beyond emissions reduction to include adaptation, resilience, and financial support for vulnerable countries.
A senior delegation of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, is also participating in this global event.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to take part at the end of this week. India will empahsise on solution based and equitable climate action.
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