ETV Bharat / international

COP31: India Calls For Climate Justice, Asks Developed Nations To Fulfil Their Finance Obligations

New Delhi: India on Wednesday called for climate justice and equitable access to remaining carbon budget, urging developed countries to fulfil their climate finance obligations while asserting that the developing nations can't be forced to bear the consequences of historical emissions.

Delivering India's national statement at the UNFCCC COP31 in Antalya in Türkiye, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that global climate efforts must be guided by equity, climate justice and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Highlighting the historical responsibility of developed countries for climate change, Yadav said that the planet's warming is the consequence of two centuries of industrialisation and economic growth in some countries, fuelled by unabated greenhouse gas emissions. He emphasised that expecting the Global South to bear the consequences of these historical emissions in the name of higher ambition is unjustified.

The Minister underlined that developing countries cannot be asked to choose between climate action and their legitimate right to development, decent living standards, health and education. Equitable access to the remaining carbon budget is non-negotiable, he added.

Yadav said that COP decisions and their implementation must be firmly grounded in equity and CBDR-RC.

He called for the Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) to remain facilitative and non-prescriptive, while the Global Stocktake (GST) should continue to serve as an instrument for informing countries.