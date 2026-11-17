ETV Bharat / international

COP31: India Bats For Country-Driven Just Transition, Finance, Technology Transfer And Capacity Building For Developing Nations

New Delhi: India on Monday underlined that just transition must follow a whole-of-economy and whole-of-society approach, addressing employment, social protection, adaptation, poverty eradication, energy access and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme at UNFCCC COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has reiterated India's commitment to an inclusive and equitable global transition that leaves no one behind.

Yadav stated that adequate financial support, technology transfer and capacity-building are essential to enable developing countries to implement their national priorities, a communique issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change quoted him as saying.

Asserting that there can be no one-size-fits-all approach, the Union Minister stated India's sub-national heat action and disaster management plans, which address vulnerabilities of workers and communities, as well as the country's renewable energy expansion that seeks to combine low-carbon development with affordable energy access. He said these examples underline the need to integrate just transition considerations across adaptation, livelihoods and development planning.

Yadav emphasised the need for clearly defined and complementary roles for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme and the proposed Just Transition Mechanism. While the Work Programme should continue to provide a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences, the Mechanism should facilitate practical support through technical assistance, capacity-building and cooperation, translating the learnings from ongoing discussions into action, he stated.