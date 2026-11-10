ETV Bharat / international

COP31: Governments Are Failing To Rein In Emissions From Their Own Power Plants

FILE - The coal-fired Mountaineer Power Plant, near New Haven, W.Va., operates across the Ohio River from the Lock 24 RV Park and Campground in Racine, Ohio, March 14, 2026 ( AP )

World leaders meeting at the annual U.N. climate summit in November 2026 are wrestling with a persistent challenge: how to get countries to follow through on their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.

One of the biggest problems has long been fossil fuel power plants, but new research shows that one type of power plant in particular has been slowest to change: those owned by the very governments making the promises and writing the laws.

My colleagues and I examined carbon dioxide emissions from thousands of fossil-fueled power plants across 134 countries. What we found reveals an important hurdle to achieving the world’s goals for keeping climate change in check.

Although countries have adopted a variety of pricing, regulatory and subsidy measures designed to curb the emissions of the electricity sector, the effectiveness of these climate policies depends on utilities responding to them.

We found that power plants owned by governments had the highest emissions as a group and didn’t cut their emissions as quickly as investor-owned facilities did in response to most policies. That does not necessarily mean they are violating policy requirements, but they were slower to move.

This matters because governments control nearly two-thirds of the world’s electricity-generating capacity.

The results suggest that to limit global warming, governments need to do more than just enact climate policies – they need to ensure that all plants translate those policies into meaningful emissions cuts.

Who owns the plants matters for climate policy

Of the 13,661 power plants that my colleagues Minh Anh Ly and Musabber Ali Chisty and I studied, 5,149 were government-owned – about 38% of them.

But those government-owned plants were responsible for 69% of the carbon emissions, based on the plants we reviewed. Together, power plants are the largest source of climate-warming carbon pollution globally.

On average, we found that government-owned power plants emitted roughly 910,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually – three times the average of 290,000 tons for investor-owned plants and over eight times the average of 109,000 for cooperatively owned plants.

Part of the reason for the difference is that governments often invest in large power plants that burn the dirtiest fuel – coal.

However, we also compared the plants’ emissions in 2018 to their emissions a decade earlier and looked at different national policies that were applied over that time. We found some interesting results.

Several policies were statistically associated with investor-owned power plants cutting their emissions from 2009 to 2018, including: