ETV Bharat / international

COP31: G77 Alleges EU, HAC Dividing Developing Nations, Flags Lack Of Transparency

Antalya: With the UN Climate Change conference (COP31) running beyond its scheduled close, developing nations have raised concerns over transparency from the presidencies to address their demands in the outcome document.

Speaking to PTI, a G77 representative alleged that developed nations are “dividing the developing nations” and hindering the process for a finance roadmap. Group of 77 (G77) is a coalition of 134 developing countries plus China at the UN that promotes members' collective economic interests and strengthens their joint negotiating power.

“G77 is being divided by the European Union and High-Ambition coalition (HAC), which is an informal group of developed and developing countries within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Meanwhile, the presidencies have also not been transparent with us,” the representative said, on the condition of anonymity.

They alleged that when the G77 called a meeting with the presidency seeking transparency on finance on Saturday, no clear answer was given to them, but they were called for consultation in groups and sub-groups selectively later.

“G77 called a meeting with the COP31 presidency asking for transparency on finance, but no clear answer was given. We are concerned that what the developing nations haven’t agreed to will be parachuted in the final text,” the G77 official said.