ETV Bharat / international

All 15 Convicts In Sri Lanka's 2019 Easter Bombings To Appeal Against Verdict

Unidentified men convicted for their involvement in the 2019 Easter bombings are escorted to a prison in Colombo, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. ( AP )

Colombo: Fifteen people, sentenced to over 200 years each in prison by a Sri Lankan court for their involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks, will appeal their record jail sentences, a defence lawyer said on Wednesday.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group, the National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS, targeted three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 others.

A three-judge High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Judges Navaratne Marasinghe, Ramanathan Kannan and Sujeewa Nissanka on Tuesday found 15 of the 24 accused guilty of involvement in the attacks and sentenced each to more than 200 years in prison.

Defence counsel Kneel Maddumage, who represented seven accused, said they would appeal the convictions as well as the record terms in the Supreme Court after receiving the relevant documents.

"Some of the defendants are not represented by counsel, but I requested on behalf of all the convicts that they be provided with copies of the proceedings to file their appeals," Maddumage said.

Initially, 25 people were charged over their role in the bombings. Following the death of one of the accused, 24 were indicted in October 2021. A total of 23,270 charges were brought against them, while 2,309 witnesses testified for the prosecution. Catholic Church spokesman Father Jude Krishantha welcomed the verdict, saying it has brought a sense of justice to the victims.

"We feel satisfied because the relatives of those who died were expecting justice," Krishantha said.