Connecting Central Europe To The Indo-Pacific: The Strategic Logic Of India-Slovakia Ties
India’s outreach to Central Europe through Slovakia reflects a growing convergence on connectivity, economic resilience and support for a rules-based Indo-Pacific.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s outreach to Central Europe received a fresh impetus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Slovakia, with New Delhi and Bratislava pledging to deepen engagement with regional groupings such as the Slavkov 3, the Visegrad 4 and the Three Seas Initiative.
The move underscores India’s growing recognition of Central Europe as an important partner in strengthening connectivity, diversifying supply chains and building broader support for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. Traditionally, India’s relations with Europe have focused on major powers such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom. However, Central and Eastern Europe is emerging as an important pillar of India’s European strategy.
Slovakia occupies a strategic position at the heart of Europe and serves as a gateway to several influential regional frameworks. Through closer ties with Slovakia, India gains greater access to broader Central European economic and political networks.
Following a bilateral summit meeting between Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Bratislava on Monday, the two sides elevated their relationship to that of a Comprehensive Partnership. The two sides also a Letter of Intent to enhance their defence cooperation.
“Defence cooperation is a testament to our deep mutual trust and strategic convergence,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Fico following the bilateral summit. “I am pleased that we signed a Letter of Intent in this important sector today. This will impart new momentum to joint development, joint production, and cooperation between our defence industries.”
According to a joint statement issued after the meeting between Modi and Fico, the two leaders agreed to support the development of cooperation with regional groupings such as the Slavkov 3 (S3), Visegrad 4 (V4) and 3 Seas Initiative (3SI), including interconnected and mutually beneficial infrastructure projects that promote connectivity, sustainable economic growth and regional integration.
“The two sides further reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the statement reads.
According to the statement, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation as one of the key pillars of the bilateral partnership.
“They agreed to encourage regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration, including in defence technologies, capacity building, research and development, and defence industrial cooperation,” the statement further reads. “In this context, the leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation between the two sides, which will foster mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector.”
Why cooperation with the Slavkov 3 matters
The S3 is an intergovernmental cooperation format of three Central European neighbouring and historically linked states – the Slovak Republic, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Austria – that brings together several areas with the potential for joint initiatives.
According to a posting on the website of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, the intention was to create a platform for regional cooperation, which would help stimulate new projects in sectorial areas of common interest, as well as exchange of information and coordination of positions (especially with regard to the current EU agenda) with the aim of strengthening mutual ties for the benefit of the three states, their citizens, the region as well as the whole of EU.
Established in 2015, the grouping focuses on transport infrastructure, innovation, energy security, digital transformation and regional integration.
For India, engagement with the S3 provides access to an economically advanced region possessing strong manufacturing capabilities, research ecosystems and connectivity networks. Slovakia and the Czech Republic are major industrial centres, while Austria serves as an important financial and logistics hub linking Western and Eastern Europe.
India has been seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce excessive dependence on a limited number of markets. Cooperation with S3 countries can contribute to trusted manufacturing ecosystems and technological partnerships. The three countries possess strengths in automotive engineering, renewable energy, smart mobility and advanced manufacturing, areas that complement India’s own industrial and technological ambitions.
Significance of the Visegrad 4 for India
The Visegrad Group brings together Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic. The grouping was established in 1991 to promote political and economic cooperation and remains an important platform within the EU.
“The Visegrad Group wishes to contribute towards building the European security architecture based on effective, functionally complementary, and mutually reinforcing cooperation and coordination within the existing European and transatlantic institutions,” a posting on the V4 website reads.
It states that in order to preserve and promote cultural cohesion, cooperation within the V4 countries enhances the imparting of values in the field of culture, education, science and the exchange of information.
“All the activities of the Visegrad Group are aimed at strengthening the stability in the central Europe,” it further reads. “The participating countries perceive their cooperation as a challenge and its success as the best proof of their ability to integrate into such structures such as the European Union.”
India’s relations with Europe have traditionally centred on Germany, France and the UK. Closer engagement with the V4 allows New Delhi to broaden its footprint into one of Europe’s fastest-growing manufacturing regions. The V4 countries are major centres for automotive manufacturing, electronics, aerospace, defence industries, and information technology.
This aligns closely with India’s priorities under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India). The V4 countries are also increasing defence spending and modernising their armed forces, creating opportunities for defence-industrial partnerships with India.
Why the Three Seas Initiative is important for India
The 3SI is an economic cooperation platform established in 2016, consisting of 13 European Union countries geographically located between the Adriatic, Baltic, and Black Seas: Latvia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
“The initiative plays a significant role in strengthening cooperation among countries in the Central and Eastern European region,” a posting on the website of the Latvian Foreign Ministry reads. “The initiative was established to develop physical infrastructure projects and reduce connectivity gaps in the fields of energy, transport and digital infrastructure across the EU’s north–south region. The initiative is a complementary tool to EU strategies and policies.”
It further states that 3SI has the potential to strengthen regional security, promote economic growth and competitiveness, as well as EU-level cohesion and trans-Atlantic cooperation ties.
For India, this creates opportunities to expand trade routes, access new logistics networks, participate in infrastructure projects, build resilient supply chains, and energy security.
Many 3SI countries are investing heavily in clean energy and diversification of energy sources. This creates opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, nuclear energy, and smart grids.
The initiative’s emphasis on digital connectivity aligns with India’s strengths in information technology and digital public infrastructure. With more than 110 million people and a combined economy exceeding 2 trillion euros, the 3SI region represents an increasingly important market and manufacturing base.
Slovakia’s strategic importance to India
Although relatively small in size, Slovakia occupies a strategically important position. Located at the heart of Europe, Slovakia serves as a bridge between Western, Central and Eastern Europe. Slovakia belongs to the EU, NATO, Eurozone, V4, S3, and 3SI. Consequently, cooperation with Slovakia gives India access to several overlapping regional architectures.
Why Slovakia matters for the Indo-Pacific
At first glance, Slovakia’s role in the Indo-Pacific may appear limited because of geography. However, the region’s importance extends far beyond Asia. A substantial portion of European trade depends on sea lanes passing through the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. Any disruption would affect global supply chains and European prosperity.
India and Slovakia’s reaffirmation of support for UNCLOS reflects a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo. This strengthens the broader rules-based order that India seeks to uphold.
To sum up, the understandings reached in Bratislava indicate that India is seeking to connect its Indo-Pacific vision with Europe’s emerging connectivity frameworks. Through Slovakia, New Delhi gains access to influential Central European groupings that can support economic diversification, infrastructure cooperation, technological collaboration and supply chain resilience.
For Slovakia, engagement with India offers opportunities to expand its role beyond Europe and contribute to a wider coalition supporting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
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