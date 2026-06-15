ETV Bharat / international

Connecting Central Europe To The Indo-Pacific: The Strategic Logic Of India-Slovakia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico visits an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales during his ceremonial welcome in Bratislava ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s outreach to Central Europe received a fresh impetus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Slovakia, with New Delhi and Bratislava pledging to deepen engagement with regional groupings such as the Slavkov 3, the Visegrad 4 and the Three Seas Initiative.

The move underscores India’s growing recognition of Central Europe as an important partner in strengthening connectivity, diversifying supply chains and building broader support for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. Traditionally, India’s relations with Europe have focused on major powers such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom. However, Central and Eastern Europe is emerging as an important pillar of India’s European strategy.

Slovakia occupies a strategic position at the heart of Europe and serves as a gateway to several influential regional frameworks. Through closer ties with Slovakia, India gains greater access to broader Central European economic and political networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico visits an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales during his ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, Slovaki (IANS)

Following a bilateral summit meeting between Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Bratislava on Monday, the two sides elevated their relationship to that of a Comprehensive Partnership. The two sides also a Letter of Intent to enhance their defence cooperation.

“Defence cooperation is a testament to our deep mutual trust and strategic convergence,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Fico following the bilateral summit. “I am pleased that we signed a Letter of Intent in this important sector today. This will impart new momentum to joint development, joint production, and cooperation between our defence industries.”

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting between Modi and Fico, the two leaders agreed to support the development of cooperation with regional groupings such as the Slavkov 3 (S3), Visegrad 4 (V4) and 3 Seas Initiative (3SI), including interconnected and mutually beneficial infrastructure projects that promote connectivity, sustainable economic growth and regional integration.

“The two sides further reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the statement reads.

According to the statement, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation as one of the key pillars of the bilateral partnership.

“They agreed to encourage regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration, including in defence technologies, capacity building, research and development, and defence industrial cooperation,” the statement further reads. “In this context, the leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation between the two sides, which will foster mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector.”

Why cooperation with the Slavkov 3 matters

The S3 is an intergovernmental cooperation format of three Central European neighbouring and historically linked states – the Slovak Republic, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Austria – that brings together several areas with the potential for joint initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico visits an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales during his ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, Slovaki (IANS)

According to a posting on the website of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, the intention was to create a platform for regional cooperation, which would help stimulate new projects in sectorial areas of common interest, as well as exchange of information and coordination of positions (especially with regard to the current EU agenda) with the aim of strengthening mutual ties for the benefit of the three states, their citizens, the region as well as the whole of EU.

Established in 2015, the grouping focuses on transport infrastructure, innovation, energy security, digital transformation and regional integration.

For India, engagement with the S3 provides access to an economically advanced region possessing strong manufacturing capabilities, research ecosystems and connectivity networks. Slovakia and the Czech Republic are major industrial centres, while Austria serves as an important financial and logistics hub linking Western and Eastern Europe.

India has been seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce excessive dependence on a limited number of markets. Cooperation with S3 countries can contribute to trusted manufacturing ecosystems and technological partnerships. The three countries possess strengths in automotive engineering, renewable energy, smart mobility and advanced manufacturing, areas that complement India’s own industrial and technological ambitions.

Significance of the Visegrad 4 for India

The Visegrad Group brings together Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic. The grouping was established in 1991 to promote political and economic cooperation and remains an important platform within the EU.