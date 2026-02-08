ETV Bharat / international

'Feels Like You're In Pakistan, Not Dallas': US Congressman

New York: An American lawmaker has voiced concern over the “Islamisation” of areas in certain constituencies in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there “feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas.”

“I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area.” Congressman Brandon Gill said during an interview with Real America’s Voice on Friday. The Republican lawmaker said his constituents are hearing about “mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations.”