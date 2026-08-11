ETV Bharat / international

Congo Says 2,000 People Have Died In Its Ebola Outbreak, The Fastest Growing On Record

A hygiene worker helps a doctor put on personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) to care for patients with Ebola virus disease in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 13, 2026. ( AFP )

Bunia: At least 2,000 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, the fastest-growing on record, according to the latest data, as health authorities struggle to get help to remote localities due to rebel conflict, bad roads and work stoppages over payment issues.

Government data published overnight into Tuesday showed the outbreak has recorded a total of 4,381 confirmed cases, including 2,011 deaths. A total of 704 patients are in admission and isolation.

The outbreak was declared on May 15 but health authorities say sequencing showed it began months earlier, in February.

While it took about nine weeks for the outbreak to record the first 1,000 deaths, it's taken just around three weeks for the figure to double, an evidence that the health crisis is moving faster than efforts to track and manage it.

It's already the second-largest outbreak in history, only behind the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak that recorded more than 28,000 cases including over 11,000 deaths.

The Ebola outbreak is unlike most previous ones because the rare Bundibugyo virus responsible for it has no approved vaccines or treatments. Clinical trials for those have begun in Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, in eastern Congo.

Aid workers say the outbreak continues to outpace response that's been expanding across the five eastern provinces affected. Many health workers have gone on strike to protest lack of payment for their work since the outbreak was declared. And WHO has said most new cases are still being recorded outside of contacts being monitored, showing that transmission remains out of the control of health workers.