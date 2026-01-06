ETV Bharat / international

Conditions For Free Polls Not Yet In Place In Bangladesh, Says Jamaat; Alleges Official Bias

Dhaka: Bangladesh's largest Islamist party has said that the environment for holding a free and fair election in the country is yet to be established, as it accused a section of the interim government of favouring a "particular political party". The remarks made during a high-level meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Executive Council on Monday come amid a rapidly shifting political landscape ahead of the high-stakes February 12 general election.

With the Awami League of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina barred from contesting the election under the country's stringent Anti-Terrorism Act, late premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as the frontrunner to form the next government.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which was a coalition partner of the BNP during its 2001-2006 tenure in power, has now emerged as its main rival in the upcoming polls. According to a statement issued after the meeting chaired by Jamaat chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman, the council reviewed the political climate surrounding the upcoming parliamentary election, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.