Compliance Won't Buy Safety, Middle Powers Must Act Together: Canada PM's Stirring Davos Speech Amid Trump's Threats

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026. ( AFP )

Davos: The US‑led global system of governance is enduring "a rupture," defined by great power competition and a "fading" rules‑based order, and countries like Canada can no longer hope that "compliance will buy safety", Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday as he delivered a stirring speech to political and financial elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

His speech came on the same day US President Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social depicting him speaking to European leaders with an AI-generated map in the background, showing the US flag plastered over Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela. It also came a day before Trump was set to address the gathering in Davos.

Since entering Canadian politics last year, Carney has repeatedly warned that the world was not going to return to a pre‑Trump normal. He reaffirmed that message on Tuesday, in a speech that did not name Trump but offered an analysis of the president's impact on global affairs.

"We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," Carney said.

He noted that Canada had benefited from the old "rules‑based international order," including from "American hegemony" that "helped provide public goods: open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and support for frameworks for resolving disputes."

"We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false, that the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient, that trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And we knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victim. This fiction was useful, and American hegemony, in particular, helped provide public goods, open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security and support for frameworks for resolving disputes," he said.

A new reality has set in, Carney said.